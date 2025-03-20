Malaysia says has agreed to Ocean Infinity's terms on search for MH370 wreckage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has agreed to terms and conditions of an agreement with exploration firm Ocean Infinity to resume the search for the wreckage of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, its transport minister said on Wednesday (Mar 19).

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014 in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

The decision will enable commencement of seabed search operations in a new location estimated to cover 15,000 sq km in the southern Indian Ocean, based on a "no find, no fee" principle, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

Ocean Infinity will receive US$70 million if the wreckage is successfully located, he said.

"The government is committed to continuing the search operation and providing closure for the families of the MH370 passengers," Loke said in a statement.

The government in December said it had agreed in principle with Ocean Infinity's proposal to resume the hunt for MH370. The firm had conducted the last search for the plane that ended in 2018 but failed on two attempts.