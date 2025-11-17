Malaysian Indian Congress weighs exit from Barisan Nasional alliance, vows continued support for PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), a long-standing component party of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, is considering leaving the alliance, saying the partnership no longer provides space for the party to contribute meaningfully to national development.

BN, which is led by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and also includes the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), is part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, together with Pakatan Harapan.

At MIC’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday (Nov 16), delegates unanimously passed a resolution to withdraw from BN to join opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), media outlet Astro Awani reported.

However, the party emphasised it remains fully committed to supporting Anwar’s leadership until the end of his current mandate, regardless of any future political decisions, according to Malay Mail.

The party must confront the reality that it is no longer respected within the BN alliance, whether as a “sibling” party or a genuine party, said MIC president SA Vigneswaran at the party’s meeting in Shah Alam.

“Can MIC truly bring BN forward when the coalition today no longer reflects what it originally was?” Vigneswaran was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

His remarks came as frustration has reportedly grown among MIC grassroots members, some of whom told The Star they feel the party has been “ignored and sidelined” since the formation of the unity government in 2022.

“UMNO has forgotten how we worked very hard for Barisan for decades. We are supposed to be one big family, but instead we have been discarded and pushed aside,” a grassroots leader told The Star.

BN governed Malaysia for 61 years until it was toppled from power in the 2018 general election by the opposition led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

MIC currently holds one parliamentary seat, namely Tapah, according to the New Straits Times.

The BN coalition holds a total of 30 seats in parliament, 26 of which belong to UMNO.