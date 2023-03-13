'Making us proud': Malaysian politicians, netizens laud Michelle Yeoh for historic Oscar win

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian politicians took to social media to congratulate Michelle Yeoh on her historic win at the Academy Awards in the Best Actress category on Monday (Mar 13) for her lead role in hit indie film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh is the first Malaysian and Asian to win Best Actress at the prestigious award ceremony.

The Ipoh-born actress won the Oscar over her fellow nominees Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) for her portrayal of Evelyn Wang in the zany sci-fi film.

In a Facebook post, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the actress on her win and paid tribute to her illustrious career.

“In creating history by being not just the first Malaysian but the very first Asian actress to win in this category, we take enormous pride in her achievement, adding to a long list of successes and capping a critically acclaimed acting career spanning decades.

“Coupled with this latest accomplishment, Michelle’s illustrious and exemplary career in this field will certainly continue to be a source of great inspiration and motivation to our homegrown actors and actresses and provide even greater impetus to the growth of our local industry,” Mr Anwar wrote.