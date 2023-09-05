Malaysia offers grant programmes for small businesses in hopes of tackling unemployment and income gap

He has been actively recruiting baristas. Apart from teaching them how to brew a decent cup of joe, he also trains and encourages them to start their own businesses. Yet, few follow through.

“It’s hard. For every 10 participants (I have), only one will become their own boss, the CEO of their own brand and have their own business,” he said.

The 29-year-old added that those who want to succeed need to have the right mindset, discipline, and a willingness to work hard.

Having been a recipient of the grant himself, Mr Ahmad said the initiative is helpful to those who wish to take the first step into entrepreneurship but lack the finances to do so.

“Most of those who have applied for i-Tekad are those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are lost, they don’t know what to do … this (grant) gives opportunity to those who do not have enough funds to start a business,” he said.