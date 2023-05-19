Malaysia communications ministry to meet Coldplay concert organiser over ticketing system issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Communications and Digital Ministry will call up the organiser of British rock band Coldplay’s concert in order to understand their ticketing system and procedures.

This is following complaints by buyers over the difficulty in purchasing tickets due to scalpers buying in bulk, according to Bernama.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Friday (May 19) that the meeting will discuss measures to be taken by the organiser in order to ensure that the same issue does not recur.

“Among the things we may look into is the way tickets are bought (and) whether there should be restrictions or certain conditions imposed on the organisers.

“We are also looking at the existing legal provisions in case we need to take action,” Mr Fahmi was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Coldplay is set to hold its first concert in Malaysia on Nov 22 this year at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur as part of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

General tickets went on sale on Wednesday and local media reported that the tickets were sold out within hours, leaving many Malaysian fans upset as they were unable to purchase the ticket.

The concert organiser, Live Nation Malaysia, later cautioned the public on Twitter against purchasing tickets from “unauthorised sellers or third party websites such as Viagogo, Carousel, or other similar platforms.”

On Tuesday, the Malay Mail reported that the ticketing website crashed during the early round of ticket sales for CIMB bank cardholders, with users on social media speculating that the crash was due to the overwhelming number of presale buyers attempting to buy multiple tickets.

According to Bernama, there were accounts on various platforms reselling Coldplay concert tickets at exorbitant prices of up to RM43,200 (US$9,495). However, the accounts are reportedly said to be run by scammers.