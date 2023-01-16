Search for missing Malaysian-registered cargo ship called off after no new leads found

KUALA LUMPUR: The search operation for a Malaysian-registered cargo ship carrying five crew members that was reported missing last week was called off over the weekend by Indonesian authorities after no new leads were found.

In a statement on Monday (Jan 16), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said that Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) - which had coordinated the search - called off the operations on Saturday.

MMEA director-general Mohd Zubil Mat Som, however, said that his agency will continue to conduct monitoring for the cargo ship MV Dai Cat 06.

“Although the operation coordinated by BASARNAS has ended, monitoring by Malaysian Maritime assets operating in the field, especially in Malaysian waters, will continue based on the last known location of the ship,” said Mr Zubil.

“MMEA is currently continuing the investigation on the disappearance of MV Dai Cat 06 and any developments will be shared from time to time.”