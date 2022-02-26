While 3 Malaysian mothers succeed in getting citizenship for kids born abroad, many others are left waiting

PUTRAJAYA: Oblivious to the attention surrounding them, two children play catch with one another at the lobby of the National Registration Department (NRD) in Malaysia’s administrative capital Putrajaya on Monday (Feb 21).

While they were running around carefree, their mothers had their hearts in their mouths.

They had been waiting anxiously for their children’s citizenship certificates, something they had been waiting for years.

Following a delay caused by a printer problem, the three mothers finally got hold of the precious documents at about 6.20pm. Their relief was palpable.

“Today is a very meaningful day for me. This recognition is important for me and my family because it has changed everything,” Mdm Adlyn Adam Teoh told the media, adding that it was a rollercoaster of a day.

For Mdm Teoh, 43, the four-hour wait on Monday was nothing compared to the 10-year wait she had to endure for her son to obtain Malaysian citizenship since he was born in Beijing in 2012.