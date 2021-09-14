5 key takeaways from bipartisan cooperation MOU between Malaysian government and opposition Pakatan Harapan

KUALA LUMPUR: On Monday (Sep 13), the Malaysian government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with main opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH) to establish a bipartisan cooperation for the sake of political stability.

It was hailed as a historic event in the country, which has seen the collapse of two governments since the 2018 general election due to power struggle.

The king, who had played a prominent role during the political crises, decreed for the politicians to work as one team and set aside the “winner takes all” mentality.

The MOU was signed at the parliament’s banquet hall, with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob representing the government and Mr Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Guan Eng, Mr Mohamad Sabu and Mr Wilfred Madius Tangau representing the four component parties of PH.

PH comprises Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Democratic Action Party, Parti Amanah Negara and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation.

The pact was not signed by other opposition parties such as Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and Parti Warisan Sabah.

The memorandum, dubbed the MOU on Transformation and Political Stability, covers a COVID-19 plan, administrative transformation, parliamentary reform, judiciary independence, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the establishment of a steering committee.

The agreement took immediate effect and would stand until parliament is dissolved.

The MOU stated that the pact does not affect PH's role in providing checks and balances and ensuring the government's transparency, integrity and effectiveness in handling people's issues.

Here are five key takeaways from the agreement: