Former minister Syed Saddiq to defend Muar seat in Malaysia GE15 amid ongoing graft trial

MUAR, Johor: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will be defending his Muar parliamentary seat in Malaysia’s upcoming 15th general election (GE15) which he won in 2018.

“Please give me the opportunity to again champion the people of Muar,” said Syed Saddiq after his candidacy was announced by MUDA deputy president and election director Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz on Wednesday (Nov 2).

Syed Saddiq said that the purpose of him joining politics is to serve the people and to build a Malaysia which has honour and integrity.

“I would not have joined politics if it is because of money,” said Syed Saddiq, adding that there were many opportunities that he could have enriched himself while in office as minister of youth and sports.

Instead, he had taken the steps to increase transparency and reduce abuses, including the implementation of an open bidding system for contracts issued by his ministry.

Syed Saddiq became Malaysia’s youngest minister at the age of 25 when he joined the Pakatan Harapan government under former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in 2018. He left office after the collapse of the government two years later.

After leaving the government, Syed Saddiq also left Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) where he was also the chief of its youth wing, Armada.

He later formed MUDA in September 2020.

In a Facebook post, Syed Saddiq denied his involvement in any corrupt practices during his term as Muar MP and stressed his responsibility to the people in the area.

“Until today, has there been a case of me pocketing the citizens’ money? Zero. Did I give a tender to a crony? Zero. Did I abuse my power when I was a minister? Zero. Because I entered politics to clean up politics (and) to serve and defend the citizens,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said that his conscience is clear and his track record speaks for itself.