What’s next after Muhyiddin’s resignation as Malaysian prime minister?

WHO ARE THE FRONT RUNNERS?

As the search for a new prime minister kicks off, Mr New said that once the premier has resigned, the king is constitutionally required to appoint an MP, who in his judgement, is likely to command the confidence of the majority of MPs in the House.

This means that the next prime minister needs to be backed by at least 111 out of the current 220 MPs, while two seats remain vacant.

Commenting on the potential front runners, Dr Oh suggested that those who are opposed to PN would have to be considered first.

“Realistically if you think about it, Dr Mahathir Mohamad is probably the best person because he has the determination and he is likely able to command the majority. This would be followed by Mr Anwar Ibrahim and Mr Shafie Apdal."

Dr Mahathir, the former prime minister, now leads Parti Pejuang Tanah Air. Mr Anwar who presides over Parti Keadilan Rakyat also leads the PH coalition, while Mr Shafie helms the regionalist Parti Warisan in Sabah.

Dr Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, a political science professor at Universiti Sains Malaysia said that a better candidate would be Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah given his experience and clean record.

A member of Kelantan’s royal family, Tengku Razaleigh had previously served as finance minister under Tun Hussein Onn and Dr Mahathir’s prime ministerships. He is currently the longest-serving MP, having been elected for his constituency since 1974.

He vied with Dr Mahathir for control of the-then ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) in the late 1980s, precipitating a political and constitutional crisis that split the party in two.

“If UMNO takes the reins of government, it has to be Tengku Razaleigh, because he has a squeaky clean record. No bad records, no allegations against him. He has not been in government for the last 30 years.

“He also has experience in the opposition. He is aging but he has no baggage. He was not involved with the baggage of this failed government,” Dr Ahmad Fauzi said.

But regardless of who eventually assumes the mantle, the experts said that the next prime minister should confirm his or her majority in the next parliament sitting with a confidence vote.

“Former prime ministers Tun Hussein Onn and Abdullah Ahmad Badawi both did it. They had it even during the UMNO dominated era, but Mr Muhyiddin did not do it even when it was very much in question.”

“When parliament finally met (earlier this month), it was in question and he never confirmed it. He should have, it would have made a difference. The fact that he waited until very late itself reflects on his dubious legitimacy,” Dr Ahmad Fauzi said.

Besides a confidence motion, Mr New said, another mark of commanding majority support in the Lower House was the passing of the king’s speech, which lays out the government’s legislative agenda. Failure to pass either would mean the next prime minister would have to step aside again.