Confidence motion for bipartisan cooperation to be tabled in parliament: Malaysian PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday (Aug 13) that he will table a confidence motion for bipartisan support in the parliament soon.

He also pledged to hold a general election by the end of July next year.

In a televised address, Mr Muhyiddin promised that if the confidence motion received two-thirds of support in the House, a constitutional amendment Bill to limit the prime minister’s position to just two terms, as well as an anti-party hopping Bill would be introduced in the parliament.

He also promised to push ahead with parliamentary reform by ensuring more balanced participation in parliamentary select committees by both sides of the political divide.

“The number of select committees can also be increased to ensure all MPs play a more effective check-and-balance role through their involvement in these committees.”

“As recognition of the check-and-balance role of parliament, 50 per cent of parliamentary select committees will be chaired by government MPs and 50 per cent by opposition MPs,” he said, adding that the government would provide additional personnel support and remuneration for the chairs of all select committees.

“The government has also agreed to implement Undi 18 (the legislation allowing 18-year-old Malaysians to vote) without waiting for the automatic voter registration which will take time,” the prime minister said.

He stated that he did not wish to cling on to power and said it was necessary to return the mandate to the people to select a new government at a more appropriate time. He pledged to hold the next general election by the end of July 2022.

“My aim in making these proposals is to enable the government to continue functioning during the pandemic with bi-partisan support. I, like all of you, have a responsibility not to let the kleptocrats rule if the political turmoil is not solved quickly,” he added.

If the appeal for bipartisanship was agreed to, Mr Muhyiddin said he would call for a special Lower House sitting to put forth the confidence vote as soon as possible.

Mr Muhyiddin said the government that will be formed if the motion of confidence is passed will be a more stable and inclusive one.

“We must be aware that the process of national recovery is not an easy endeavor. So we need the support, efforts and the focus of all parties to help the country back to its path of recovery,” said Mr Muhyiddin.