Malaysia’s National Recovery Council proposes to open borders to international visitors by Jan 1 next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s National Recovery Council (NRC) has proposed to reopen the country’s borders to foreign visitors latest by Jan 1, 2022 to accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector.

NRC chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said in a media conference on Thursday (Nov 11) that Malaysia is ready to open its borders given its high COVID-19 vaccination rate.

“Taking into account the good vaccination level of the country, today the NRC has decided that the country's borders should be opened to international visitors by Jan 1, 2022,” he said.

He said the NRC had noted a very slow recovery of Malaysia’s economy, especially in the tourism sector, due to the absence of foreign visitors to the country.

Malaysia closed all its international borders to foreign visitors since last year as the country was battling with rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Mr Muhyiddin said that tourism is one of the important economic sectors for Malaysia.

The border closure has resulted in Malaysia losing some RM90 billion (US$21 billion) in tourism receipts.