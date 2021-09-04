Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin appointed to lead national recovery council
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin appointed to lead national recovery council

Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin appointed to lead national recovery council
Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin wearing a protective mask. (File photo: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)
04 Sep 2021 06:40PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 06:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been appointed as chairman of the National Recovery Council, government chief secretary Mohd Zuki Ali said on Saturday (Sep 4).

The Cabinet on Wednesday agreed to the minister-level appointment for Muhyiddin based on confidence in him to lead a recovery strategy to "achieve the best economic impact and restore the lives of people affected by the pandemic", the chief secretary said in a statement.

The appointment has been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Mohd Zuki said.

Muhyiddin stepped down last month after losing majority support in parliament. The 74-year-old left office after just 17 months - the shortest-serving prime minister since Malaysia's independence in 1957.

His successor, Ismail Sabri Yakoob of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), was sworn in on Aug 21.

Malaysia reported 19,057 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its cumulative caseload to more than 1.8 million. There have been more than 17,500 COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: AGENCIES/dv

Related Topics

Malaysia COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us