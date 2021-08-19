Perikatan Nasional gives ‘conditional’ support for Ismail Sabri; decision ensures policy continuity: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian caretaker prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday (Aug 19) that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has decided to back Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country’s next leader to ensure continuity in government policies.

However, this support was “conditional” and those in the new Cabinet should have integrity and be free of court cases, he added.

In a statement, Mr Muhyiddin, who is also PN’s chairman, said all 50 MPs from the coalition had delivered their statutory declarations (SDs) to the national palace on Wednesday stating their support for Mr Ismail Sabri as prime minister candidate.

In addition to the 50 PN MPs, comprising 31 from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), 18 from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and one from the Sabah-based Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, four other pro-PN independent lawmakers also submitted the same, he said.

“I have also negotiated with the leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), who formed the PN government before this, to take the same decision,” Mr Muhyiddin said.

He explained that this decision was made to guarantee continuity of the PN government’s policies, which focused on efforts to fight COVID-19 and ensure the country’s recovery until the time was right to hold a general election to return the mandate to the people.

“In line with PN’s principles to uphold a government with integrity, I am glad to stress that PN’s support for Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also vice-president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), is conditional.

“If appointed as prime minister by the king, he (Mr Ismail Sabri) must ensure that his Cabinet appointees are those who have integrity, trustworthy and free from any criminal accusations in court,” Mr Muhyiddin added.