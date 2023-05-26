PN mulling legal action against Malaysia PM Anwar over allegation of funding from gaming companies

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said that the coalition will discuss its next course of action with its lawyers, following an allegation made by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that its funding came partly from gaming companies.

According to local media, Mr Anwar had on Dec 5, 2022 implied that PN's campaign funds during the 15th General Election (GE15) partly came from gaming companies involved with special lottery draws.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Muhyiddin said on Friday (May 26): “We will first demand an apology as this is a serious accusation and slander.” He reportedly added that PN will wait for a response from the prime minister before deciding on the next course of action.

The former prime minister stated that since law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said noted that Mr Anwar’s claim could not be verified, the allegation is proven to be “defamatory” and “a lie”.