Ex-PM Muhyiddin’s legal woes implicate corporate Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The political and legal troubles rocking former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are slowly spreading to the boardrooms of corporate Malaysia.

A private entity controlled by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary, who is ranked as one of Malaysia’s richest businessmen with direct equity holdings in more than a dozen listed entities, has been pinpointed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the charges filed against Muhyiddin.



Out of the seven charges the government has brought against Muhyiddin in recent days, two offences on abuse of power directly implicate Mr Syed Mokhtar’s Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd for allegedly paying RM205 million (US$47.7 million) to Bersatu’s coffers under the former premier’s instructions. Muhyiddin has claimed trial and is now on bail.

CNA has reached out to the MACC for comments on whether criminal charges would be brought against the businessman.

Separately, the Home Ministry is carrying out a review of a contentious RM1.09 billion immigration system contract awarded during Muhyiddin’s premiership to publicly list smart technology firm Iris Corp Bhd, another business entity with close ties to Bersatu leaders.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said over the weekend that his ministry will submit a review of the project to the Cabinet next month before a decision is made on whether to scrap the project that was awarded in March 2021.

A crackdown that began with the freezing of Bersatu’s bank accounts last month is set to extend to other large contracts and projects that were awarded by Muhyiddin during the 17 months he served as prime minister beginning in March 2020.

Officials at the Finance Ministry, which is headed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, told CNA that other projects under scrutiny include the ongoing rollout of the multi-billion ringgit super-fast fifth-generation wireless network, or 5G, and the appointment of four private companies, without public tender, to operate as exclusive cloud-service providers.