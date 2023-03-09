Malaysia’s ex-PM Muhyiddin likely to be charged on Mar 10: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is likely to be charged in court on Friday (Mar 10), the chief commissioner of the country’s anti-graft agency Azam Baki told local media.

Mr Azam was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight (TMI) on Thursday that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president was currently giving his statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters.

“He will most likely be charged tomorrow, not today,” Mr Azam was quoted as saying by TMI and The Star.

Separately, Mr Azam told The Star that it is up to investigators to decide if Mr Muhyiddin will be remanded overnight at the MACC headquarters.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, presented himself at the headquarters of MACC.

The night before, Mr Muhyddin said that he was summoned to the agency at 11am. In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, he denied claims that he had been arrested by the authorities after a Malaysian news portal reported that he was nabbed while on a golf course.

Members from Mr Muhyiddin’s PN coalition, of which Bersatu is a component party, were seen outside MACC’s headquarters on Thursday morning.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris told local media that Mr Muhyiddin may be arrested on Thursday, though he later said that the party is “waiting to see what happens next”, The Star reported.

Mr Muhyiddin had previously been called to give a statement to the anti-graft agency on Feb 17 to assist in their investigation into the Jana Wibawa programme, though he said then that he was not a suspect in the probe.