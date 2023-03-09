Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin detained, will be charged with corruption on Mar 10

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday (Mar 9).
In a statement, the anti-graft agency said that Mr Muhyiddin was detained at 1pm at the MACC headquarters after he was summoned to give his statement in connection to investigations into the Jana Wibawa programme.
MACC added that it has gotten approval from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to charge Mr Muhyiddin at Kuala Lumpur Courthouse on Friday.
It added that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president will be charged with several counts of corruption as well as money laundering.
The Jana Wibawa programme was an economic generation project during Malaysia’s COVID-19 movement control order.
It was a stimulus aid package that was meant to help Bumiputera contractors.
The MACC had been investigating allegations that the chosen contractors for the aid programme had deposited RM300 million (US$67.69 million) into Bersatu’s account.
Speculation was rife earlier this week that Mr Muhyiddin will be arrested by the authorities over the stimulus aid programme.
This comes after two members of Bersatu have claimed trial in connection to the Jana Wibawa case - Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament Wan Saiful Wan Jan as well as businessman and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.
Separately, another man has been charged for accusing the MACC of offering RM10 million to Wan Saiful to implicate Mr Muhyiddin in the Jana Wibawa case.
Bersatu treasurer Mohd Salleh Bajuri was also previously remanded by the anti-graft agency following its investigations into the party’s bank accounts.
Last month, Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was summoned by MACC to help with investigations into the Jana Wibawa programme.
On Wednesday night, Mr Muhyiddin said that he was summoned to the agency at 11am on Thursday. In a Facebook post, he denied claims that he had been arrested by the authorities after a Malaysian news portal reported that he was nabbed while on a golf course.
Calls for an official investigation into the stimulus spending during the pandemic grew due to perceptions that Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition had run a well-funded election campaign leading up to the 15th General Elections on Nov 19 last year.
The probe into Jana Wibawa began after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim found in his capacity as finance minister that high-expenditure projects such as Jana Wibawa did not go through a tender process.
Several bank accounts belonging to Bersatu are currently frozen by MACC.