Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin detained, will be charged with corruption on Mar 10

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday (Mar 9).

In a statement, the anti-graft agency said that Mr Muhyiddin was detained at 1pm at the MACC headquarters after he was summoned to give his statement in connection to investigations into the Jana Wibawa programme.

MACC added that it has gotten approval from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to charge Mr Muhyiddin at Kuala Lumpur Courthouse on Friday.

It added that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president will be charged with several counts of corruption as well as money laundering.

The Jana Wibawa programme was an economic generation project during Malaysia’s COVID-19 movement control order.

It was a stimulus aid package that was meant to help Bumiputera contractors.

The MACC had been investigating allegations that the chosen contractors for the aid programme had deposited RM300 million (US$67.69 million) into Bersatu’s account.