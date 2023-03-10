Logo
Asia

Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin charged with abuse of power, money laundering
Muhyiddin Yassin had been under investigation over the alleged misuse of funds from a COVID-19 stimulus initiative that was launched when he was prime minister.

Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin (centre), waves as he arrives at the courthouse for corruption charges in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Mar 10, 2023. He is accompanied by his wife and supporters. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Rashvinjeet S Bedi
10 Mar 2023 09:46AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 10:27AM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was on Friday (Mar 10) charged with abuse of power and money laundering, a day after authorities questioned him for alleged misuse of funds from a COVID-19 stimulus initiative.

He is accused of obtaining RM232.5 million (US$51.4 million) from his political party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). 

He was also charged with two counts of money laundering amounting to RM195 million.

The 76-year-old pleaded not guilty.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president and chairman of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday after he was summoned to give his statement in connection to the Jana Wibawa programme. 

The programme was introduced in November 2020, when Muhyiddin was prime minister, as a COVID-19 stimulus package to help Bumiputera contractors.

The MACC had been investigating allegations that the chosen contractors for the aid programme had deposited RM300 million (US$67.69 million) into Bersatu’s account.

Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Mar 10, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Two members of Bersatu have claimed trial in connection to the Jana Wibawa case - Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament Wan Saiful Wan Jan, as well as businessman and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.

Separately, another man had been charged for accusing the MACC of offering RM10 million to Wan Saiful to implicate Muhyiddin in the Jana Wibawa case.

Bersatu treasurer Mohd Salleh Bajuri was also previously remanded by the anti-graft agency following its investigations into the party’s bank accounts.

Several bank accounts belonging to Bersatu are currently frozen by the nation’s anti-graft agency.

Last month, Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was summoned by the MACC to help with investigations into the Jana Wibawa programme.

Calls for an official investigation into the stimulus spending grew due to perceptions that PN had run a well-funded election campaign leading up to the 15th General Elections on Nov 19 last year.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who came to power in November, had ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

On Thursday night, Muhyiddin described the accusations as political vendetta. He said he was innocent and would answer all charges in court.

Muhyiddin was Malaysia’s eighth prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021, assuming the top position following a political manoeuvre known as the “Sheraton Move” in Feb 2020 that saw Bersatu leave Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Source: CNA/rv(nm)

