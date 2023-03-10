Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin charged with abuse of power, money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was on Friday (Mar 10) charged with abuse of power and money laundering, a day after authorities questioned him for alleged misuse of funds from a COVID-19 stimulus initiative.

He is accused of obtaining RM232.5 million (US$51.4 million) from his political party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He was also charged with two counts of money laundering amounting to RM195 million.

The 76-year-old pleaded not guilty.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president and chairman of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday after he was summoned to give his statement in connection to the Jana Wibawa programme.

The programme was introduced in November 2020, when Muhyiddin was prime minister, as a COVID-19 stimulus package to help Bumiputera contractors.

The MACC had been investigating allegations that the chosen contractors for the aid programme had deposited RM300 million (US$67.69 million) into Bersatu’s account.