Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin to resign as chair of opposition bloc PN

KUALA ‌LUMPUR: Former Malaysian ‌Prime Minister ‌Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday (Dec 30) ‍he will resign as ​chairman ‌of the opposition ​bloc Perikatan ⁠Nasional (PN), ‌effective ​Jan 1.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Muhyiddin thanked those in the bloc's leadership "who have given me their full support during my time leading PN since its establishment five years ago".

"I wish the PN leadership and the component parties all the best," said Muhyiddin, 78.

The PN coalition is made up of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) among others. Muhyiddin is the president of Bersatu.

Muhyiddin did not reveal the reasons behind his resignation, but it came following a political crisis in the northeastern state of Perlis, whose state assembly is controlled by PN.

The upheaval saw PAS’ Sanglang assemblyman Mohd Shukri Ramli resigning as chief minister and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.

Shukri’s resignation came after eight statutory declarations were signed by state assemblymen – three from PAS and five from Bersatu – retracting their support for him.

There are 15 seats in Perlis’ state assembly, and the three PAS assemblymen have since been sacked by the Islamist party. PAS holds six of the remaining seats, Bersatu holds five, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat holds one.

Separately, Bersatu has been beset by turmoil over Muhyiddin’s leadership of the party.

There have been growing calls by his one-time loyalists for him to step down as president in favour of deputy president Hamzah Zainuddin, 68, political observers previously told CNA.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.