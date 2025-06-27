Murder of 20-year-old Malaysian student in university housing sparks calls for justice, better safety measures
Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, a physiotherapy student from the University of Cyberjaya, was found dead on Tuesday in Mutiara Ville condominium unit with injuries on her body.
CYBERJAYA, Selangor: The murder of a 20-year-old university student in Cyberjaya, Selangor this week has sent shockwaves across Malaysia, sparking widespread calls for justice and better safety from students, politicians and members of the public.
Three suspects, a man and two women aged 19 and 20, were arrested between 9am on Thursday (Jun 26) and 2am on Friday in connection with the death of Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, a physiotherapy student from the University of Cyberjaya.
Police obtained a seven-day remand order against the three suspects until Jul 3 at the Sepang Sessions Court on Friday morning.
Maniishapriet, who hailed from Kuching, Sarawak, was found dead in her condominium unit in the Sepang district of Selangor on Tuesday at about 10am, with injuries on her body, reported local media.
The victim had been staying at Mutiara Ville, a shared unit provided by the university located about 1.5km away from the main building, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
She was living with five other students but they had returned home for the holidays on Jun 21, leaving her alone at the condominium used as a hostel as she was scheduled to sit for an upcoming examination, according to The Star.
Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman confirmed on Thursday that her death was due to blunt force trauma to the head, with the case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.
“We hope the public will not speculate on the case or share unverified news that could jeopardise the investigation … We will take stern action on any unlawful act,” Norhizam said on Friday, as quoted by The Star.
The University of Cyberjaya has come under intense scrutiny, as the tragedy raised concerns about the safety of students at private institutions of higher learning, with many using the hashtag “#justiceformaniisha”.
The incident has also garnered reactions from politicians, some of whom urged action on better student security.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.
"The loss of a young woman who was on the path of academic pursuit and a bright future is a truly heartbreaking tragedy," she said.
Deputy housing and local government minister Aiman Athirah Sabu, in a Facebook post, called the murder “shocking”.
“I urge that the investigation be carried out transparently, fairly and urgently to ensure justice is upheld and the truth is revealed,” she said on Thursday.
Malaysian Indian Congress women’s leader N Saraswati said students deserve to feel safe where they live and study.
“Immediate and firm action must be taken. Let us honour her memory by demanding and pushing for better protection measures for our students,” she said on Thursday, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri, who attended Maniishapriet’s funeral, also extended her condolences.
“I trust the relevant authorities will conduct the investigation and with integrity so that justice may prevail,” she said in a post on X on Thursday.
A Member of Parliament from the Democratic Action Party has urged the Higher Education Ministry to review and strengthen existing safety protocols to enhance security measures at student accommodations nationwide, noting that the incident has raised serious concerns about student safety, especially for those living far from home.
“The incident must serve as a wake-up call to both educational institutions and authorities responsible for student welfare,” Bandar Kuching’s MP Kelvin Yii said in a statement on Thursday, as quoted by the New Straits Times (NST).
“SECURITY HERE IS POOR”, SAY FELLOW STUDENTS RESIDING AT THE CONDOMINIUM
Several students have also raised concerns about the poor security at the condominium where the 20-year-old victim resided, noting that they had neither seen any police nor received any official communication from the building management or their university.
“I only knew about (the incident) because it went viral on X. I didn’t see the police, just a group of security guards. We weren’t told anything by the management. They don’t really care about security,” a 21-year-old local student residing at Mutiara Ville told the New Straits Times on Thursday.
“It’s not safe to walk alone here, especially for a woman. People can just come and go,” another student told NST.
While some blocks are gated, students told NST that the security measures were largely superficial, with features either broken or poorly enforced.
“Security here is poor. They don’t properly check who comes and goes,” a 20-year-old nursing student said.
Norhizam, the district police chief, earlier said on Thursday that there were “no signs of forced entry into the victim’s residence”.
He added that the police had not found any evidence indicating that the victim was sexually assaulted, contrary to some claims circulating on social media, The Star reported.
THREE SUSPECTS ARRESTED
Speaking to the media on Friday, Norhizam said that the arrests of the three suspects were made “within 48 hours” after a police report was lodged on the victim’s death.
All three suspects were known to the victim, according to local media.
Police earlier said that a male suspect had used the victim’s debit card to withdraw money in five to six ATM transactions not long after the murder.
A laptop, handphone and cash belonging to Maniishapriet were also said to be missing, according to local media.
In a statement, University of Cyberjaya has pledged to tighten safety protocols on campus and in its residential facilities.
“The safety of our students, their families and the surrounding community remains our utmost priority, the statement read, as quoted by NST.
The university also said it is cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation is carried out.