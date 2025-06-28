Two students suspended, security increased after woman found dead at Malaysian university housing

CYBERJAYA, Selangor: Following the murder case of a 20-year-old Malaysian student, the University of Cyberjaya has suspended two students linked to the case, and stepped up security at off-campus shared accommodation facilities.

The university said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 28) that it had taken "prompt disciplinary action by suspending two students who may be connected to the recent incident involving the late Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara", adding that the suspensions will remain in effect pending further investigation.

Maniishapriet, a physiotherapy student from the University of Cyberjaya, was found dead in her condominium unit in the Sepang district of Selangor on Tuesday at about 10am, with injuries on her body, reported local media.

Three suspects - a man and two women, aged between 19 and 20 - have been arrested and are currently on remand.

The victim had been staying at Mutiara Ville, a shared unit provided by the university located about 1.5km away from the main building, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

She lived with five other students but they had returned home for the holidays on Jun 21, leaving her alone at the condominium used as a hostel as she was scheduled to sit for an upcoming examination, according to The Star.

She was found unconscious by a friend at around 10am on Tuesday and pronounced dead shortly after police officers arrived at the scene.

The University of Cyberjaya has come under intense scrutiny following the tragedy, which has raised concerns about student safety at private institutions of higher learning.

In response, the university says it has implemented security enhancements at off-campus shared accommodation facilities since Thursday evening.

These measures include deploying additional university-assigned security personnel to supplement existing guards appointed by the respective accommodation management companies. Patrols have also been stepped up.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our utmost priority. We are deeply saddened by the recent events and are taking firm, immediate steps to ensure our community feels protected and supported," said Dr David Whitford, vice chancellor of the university.