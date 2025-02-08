Malaysia reverses controversial move to set guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim events

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s government has reversed its decision to introduce controversial guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim events, with the U-turn criticised by some politicians but lauded by other groups.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (Feb 7), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the guidelines were unnecessary and would only cause public anxiety.

“I think there’s no need for such guidelines because Muslims know the rules (of our faith).

“This is the norm. Let’s not complicate things and cause anxiety in our society. This is what the Cabinet decided,” he was quoted as saying by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

On Tuesday, Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said in a parliamentary reply that Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) was finalising specific guidelines in relation to Muslims attending non-Muslim events or celebrations.

JAKIM is the federal government agency that administers Islamic affairs in Malaysia.

Under the proposed rules, among other things, there can be no songs or speeches with religious “propaganda” or performances that may insult Muslims.

Organisers of these events would also have to seek permission from relevant authorities and the views of Islamic agencies when inviting Muslims for events at a non-Muslim house of worship.

The guidelines also specified that event premises should not contain non-Islamic religious symbols.

The minister said that the guidelines are advisory in nature and were aimed at fostering "social and cultural" harmony among Malaysia’s multi-religious society.

But his announcement was slammed by many politicians and religious groups, though some defend the move.

Among other things, critics say the guidelines could threaten Malaysia’s religious harmony, while those in favour say the advisories were necessary to safeguard the faith of Muslims and maintain Islam’s position as the religion of the federation.

Following Friday’s Cabinet meeting, Na'im and National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang issued a statement to say that JAKIM had proposed the guidelines following queries from Muslims on invitations to events organised by non-Muslims which may include religious elements.

"Given that this issue has sparked confusion among Malaysia's multi-racial and multi-religious population, the Cabinet has agreed that JAKIM can issue advice to Muslims on the need to preserve their faith,” the statement added.

"However, this advice does not constitute official policy.”

On Friday, Anwar was asked about the issue when he visited Batu Caves to check on preparations ahead of Thaipusam celebrations next Tuesday.

“Although Islam is the official religion of Malaysia, our country is multiracial and multireligious,” he said.

“If we want to ensure peace and harmony in this country, we must look after everyone.”