Malaysian Muslims mark resumption of international travel with Umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

According to its Facebook page, Emraz Travel and Tours has brought two groups of travellers to Saudi Arabia so far. The first trip comprised 11 travellers, including actor Ashraf Muslim, while another group comprising 25 travellers departed on Monday (Oct 25) morning.

The Association for Travel Agencies for Umrah and Haji Malaysia (PAPUH) has also noted an increase in enquiries and bookings, which is welcome news after months of stagnation in the travel industry.

PAPUH’s vice president (industry) Helmi Daud told CNA that early signs were good, but he acknowledged that travel agencies would only be able to resume the same volume of operations pre-COVID-19 in December.

“We are a bit shocked as an industry. The permission given by the government to do Umrah was quite sudden. We were anticipating earliest some time in November and we were planning based on those dates,“ said Helmi.

Another agency that specialises in Umrah packages, Qasswa Travel, has also expressed relief that it is able to resume operations.

Its marketing and sales executive Hafilah Mohd Salleh told CNA that the agency had pivoted to selling healthcare and sanitation goods since the pandemic had halted leisure travel, and that it was “refreshing” to be able to resume its tour packages.

“We are planning for three different packages in December and the reception has been very encouraging and these slots are selling fast,” said Hafilah.

She added that some of the agency’s clients who had previously placed bookings but were unable to travel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions have now decided to grab the first opportunity to make the trip.

“Half of them (who made prior bookings with Qasswa Travel) are now keen to go while the other half are choosing to wait and see,” said Hafilah.

Tour agencies noted there has been a slight increase in price for the Umrah packages, but this has not impacted demand.

The Malaysia government has set the price floor for a 12-day, 10-night Umrah package at RM6,900. The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry said the price floor was set in line with current developments from the increase in the cost of performing Umrah due to health protocols outlined by the Saudi Arabian government.

Hafilah noted that the new prices offered by Qasswa, which include costs for COVID-19 swab tests and insurance, are between RM8,590 and RM10,990.

She said that these figures are “a slight increase” compared to their packages pre-COVID-19 but maintained that this has not dampened the travellers’ enthusiasm.

“In fact, the demand has been stronger for our most expensive package,” said Hafilah.

“Travellers are keen to pay the premium price to ensure that they are able to perform the Umrah rituals in peace,” she added.

Halimah, who will be travelling in November, said she and her husband are paying around RM9,000 each for their packages. The amount is around RM500 more than what she was quoted for before COVID-19, she added.

SOME UNCERTAINTY OVER PROTOCOLS

However, Qasswa Travel’s Hafilah said that some travellers are concerned over the uncertainty when it comes to the health protocols imposed by the Saudi government.

In August, Saudi Arabia announced that it would receive overseas worshippers who are fully vaccinated to perform Umrah. COVID-19 social distancing measures were later lifted in October to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity, AFP reported, quoting the Saudi Press Agency.

The tour operators said worshippers still need to make bookings for prayer slots in mosques as well as to perform Umrah rituals like tawaf - circumambulating the Kaaba in the holy mosque in Mecca.

Hafilah said that travellers are unsure if they are able to easily book these slots to enjoy a safe and peaceful experience during the trip.

She noted also that some clients had taken the Sinovac vaccine. The Saudi Arabian government has mandated that Umrah pilgrims with Sinovac receive a booster jab.

However, she noted that the Malaysia government has permitted those travelling for Umrah to request for a booster jab via the MySejahtera application.