Logo
Logo

Asia

Malaysia says Myanmar to take back 5,000 Rohingya refugees
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Malaysia says Myanmar to take back 5,000 Rohingya refugees

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's announcement comes just days after Malaysian authorities detained more than 100 Rohingya refugees outside a UN refugee agency facility in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia says Myanmar to take back 5,000 Rohingya refugees

Rohingya refugees gather in front of the office of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) after being evicted from their homes on Jul 27, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Hasnoor Hussain)

29 Jul 2026 08:54PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2026 09:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Myanmar has agreed to take back 5,000 Rohingya from Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur said on Wednesday (Jul 29), in a rare repatriation push announced days after Malaysian authorities had detained dozens of refugees.

Malaysia hosts more than 215,000 refugees and asylum seekers registered with the UN refugee agency, including more than 126,000 members of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya minority, making them the country's largest refugee community.

"People ask why we do not simply send them back. Send them where? Myanmar had refused to accept them before," Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a visit to a town east of the capital, according to local media.

"Now, because of our good relations with Myanmar, they have agreed to take back 5,000 from Malaysia," media outlets including the daily New Straits Times quoted Anwar as saying.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

His remarks come days after Malaysian authorities detained more than 100 Rohingya refugees outside a UN refugee agency facility in Kuala Lumpur.

A Rohingya rights group in Malaysia said the group sought shelter after they were threatened with eviction from an informal settlement in northern Penang state.

Officials later confirmed that the detainees had valid documentation issued by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Bernama news agency said.

A senior police official said on Wednesday that the group had been released and sent to various locations around Malaysia, after undergoing final verification.

Despite sheltering one of Southeast Asia's biggest refugee populations, Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and does not formally recognise refugee status.

AFP fact-checkers have found that Rohingya refugees in Malaysia have been targeted by online disinformation campaigns that rights advocates say are fuelling xenophobia and intimidation.

Many of the Rohingya, a mostly Muslim group, escaped Myanmar during a brutal military crackdown in 2017.

The campaign, which saw Rohingya villages burned and civilians killed, is the subject of a genocide case at the United Nations' top court in The Hague.

Myanmar's leaders have previously insisted the Rohingya are ethnic descendants of immigrants from Bangladesh, and that their 2017 crackdown targeted a militant uprising.

Related:

Source: AFP/rk

Related Topics

Malaysia Rohingya Myanmar
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement