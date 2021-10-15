Malaysia won't compromise on demands for Myanmar progress, says foreign minister

"This evening we will be looking at the details of the proposed visit," he told a news conference.

"If there is no real progress, then Malaysia's stand would remain that we do not want the general to be attending the summit. No compromise on that."

Myanmar has been one of ASEAN's most divisive issues since it joined the bloc in 1997 as a military dictatorship lambasted by the West for its iron-fisted rule, testing ASEAN's unity and denting its international credibility.

The exclusion of Min Aung Hlaing, though not formally recognised as an ASEAN leader, would be a big step for the bloc, which has a policy of non-interference in each other's affairs and has long favoured engagement over punitive measures.

Min Aung Hlaing in April agreed to a five-point ASEAN plan that the group called a "consensus" on a way out of the deadly turmoil in Myanmar since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging fraud in an election her party won in a landslide.

The commitment includes dialogue with all parties, humanitarian access and a cessation of all hostilities.