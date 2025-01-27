Malaysia turns away hundreds of Rohingya refugees amid local concerns

“TAKING OUR RIGHTS AS MALAYSIANS”

“Our enforcement team detects their boats almost every day, floating in international waters,” said Malaysia's Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Recently, a boat landed in Langkawi. We have put those detained in the immigration depot. We are profiling them on humanitarian grounds.”

In the wee hours of Jan 3, a wooden boat loaded with nearly 200 ethnic Rohingyas escaping persecution in Myanmar landed on the shores of Teluk Yu, a tourist attraction in popular holiday island Langkawi.

Many of them were women and children seeking asylum in Malaysia.

They hid on the lower deck of the boat which was camouflaged as a fishing vessel. Clothes and leftover food were strewn all over the front deck.

They were arrested by the island police and later handed over to the immigration department.

Many among the local community feel uneasy about the presence of such foreign vessels. There have not been any boat landings in the last four years, they said.

“I don’t like it. They’re taking our rights,” said one local. “They’re taking our rights as Malaysians, like using our hospitals (and) they can go to school. This isn’t right, it’s not fair.”

As of the end of last year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recorded almost 200,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia.

About 170,000 registered are from Myanmar, and the majority are Rohingyas.

For decades, the ethnic Rohingyas have faced persecution in Myanmar.

Ten of thousands have fled Rakhine state on rickety boats across the choppy seas from the Bay of Bengal to reach Malaysia in a journey that could take up to two weeks.