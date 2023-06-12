Malaysian victims of job scam syndicates overseas easily swayed by online campaigns: Minister

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Malaysian job scam victims who find themselves stranded in foreign countries are those easily swayed by advertisements found on social media, said its Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Sunday (Jun 11).

Mr Saifuddin said that the root cause of becoming a victim of job scams is the tendency to be easily manipulated into believing social media campaigns offering a lucrative income, comfortable accommodation and paid plane fares, among others, when offered to work abroad.

"When they get (to the destination country) things are not as promised and some are able to contact the police," he said, according to Bernama.

He also said that family members or parents of victims would lodge a missing person report or seek help to locate them abroad.

Separately, Mr Saifuddin said that he has not received any updates on 22-year-old Malaysian woman Chong Sum Yee who was initially believed to be missing in Thailand. He added that Ms Chong's disappearance has been left to the police to investigate.

Ms Chong reportedly left for Chiang Mai on May 29 and travelled 250 kilometres to the northern district of Mae Sai in the province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. Mae Sai is near the Myanmar town of Tachilek where cases of human trafficking had previously been reported.

According to Bernama, Thai police said last Thursday that based on initial investigations, Ms Chong had crossed the Thai border into Tachilek.

“We are working closely in trying to locate her (Ms Chong) and secure her safety,” Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Jojie Samuel was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Ms Chong was last contacted by her family on Jun 1. Her mother, Ms Chee Choy Won, said that Ms Chong had told her that she was in Thailand on work matters but this was denied by her employer.