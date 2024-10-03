After public outcry, Malaysia scraps Oct 10 deadline for MyJPJ transport app users to adopt national identification system

SINGAPORE: Following a public outcry, Malaysia has scrapped the Oct 10 deadline to use its MyDigital ID national identification system to log in to the Road Transport Department (JPJ)’s MyJPJ app.

“I have directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to allow the public continued access to the MyJPJ app as usual, and there is currently no set deadline, ensuring there will be no disruptions,” said Transport Minister Anthony Loke at a press conference on Wednesday (Oct 2).

The MyJPJ app, with 10.5 million users, is used to view and renew one’s driver’s licence and road tax, as well as view one’s vehicle ownership certificate.

MyDigital ID is a single-sign on system similar to Singapore’s Singpass identification system.

The now-scrapped Oct 10 deadline was first reported on Tuesday (Oct 1).

It had been conveyed through a pop-up on the MyJPJ app, and Mr Loke clarified that it was not an official announcement from his ministry or the JPJ. The pop-up has since been taken down, news agency Bernama reported.

“The information provided through the MyJPJ pop-up may mislead the public and cause confusion,” Mr Loke added.