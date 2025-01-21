Malaysia seeks gag order on talk of jailed ex-PM's bid to reveal royal document 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's attorney-general's chambers has sought a gag order to ban public discussion of former prime minister Najib Razak's judicial review claim that a document exists allowing him to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest, according to the Bernama news agency.

Najib, jailed for his role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal, is pursuing a legal bid to compel authorities to confirm the existence of and execute an "addendum order" that he said was issued last year as part of a pardon by then-King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, entitling him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

The issue has caused a huge stir in Malaysia, with disgraced political heavyweight Najib insisting the former king's addendum order was ignored by authorities when they announced the halving of his sentence last year.