Former PM Najib not given house during incarceration, says Malaysia prisons department

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian prisons department has denied rumours that former prime minister Najib Razak was given special treatment while serving his sentence, including a house on the prison grounds.

Earlier this week, a screenshot of a message went viral on social media alleging that Najib, who is incarcerated in Kajang Prison, has not been housed in a jail cell. Instead, he was living in a house on the premises meant for senior prison officers, according to the message.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday (Sep 8), the prisons department said that the message was inaccurate information. It also asked people to stop spreading the message.

The two-part message had claimed that the source of the information was “a good friend whose cousin is a senior prison officer at Kajang”.

This is the second time that the prisons department had to issue a denial that it has provided special VIP treatment for certain inmates.

On Aug 24, a day after Najib began his jail sentence in Kajang Prison, the prisons department issued a denial regarding a photo on Facebook depicting a jail cell with shelves, three beds and a table, purportedly meant for Najib.

A Google image search returned results suggesting that the photo is a refurbished cell in the Champ-Dollon prison in Switzerland.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison after the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 23 to uphold the conviction in his SRC International corruption trial.