Najib files application to recuse chief justice from presiding over his final appeal in 1MDB-linked case

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has filed an application to recuse Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat from presiding over his final appeal against a 12-year jail term and RM210 million (US$46.8 million) fine.

Najib’s lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik informed the Federal Court on Tuesday (Aug 23) that the application was filed the night before.

“I want to emphasise that this application is made with the greatest of respect to the court,” the lawyer said.

When the Chief Justice asked if the defence would be making a submission, Mr Teh replied no.

The court then stood down, with the prosecution awaiting the sealed copy of the application to be served.

On Tuesday, Najib arrived at the court at around 9.20am.

Earlier, Bernama reported that six buses believed to be carrying Najib’s supporters were seen in the vicinity of the Federal Court.