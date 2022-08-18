Ex-PM Najib’s lead counsel asks to be discharged as final appeal hearing begins for 1MDB-linked conviction

PUTRAJAYA: The hearing for former prime minister Najib Razak’s final appeal to overturn his graft conviction kicked off at Malaysia’s Federal Court on Thursday (Aug 18), but his lead counsel has applied to be discharged.

Mr Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told the five-member bench that he is unable to act for Najib’s case, according to the Edge.

“My apology is sincere and from the bottom of my heart. I am unable to act for this case … I was hopeful that the court would grant discretion in my favour because of the scope and depth of the appeal,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that he hoped the judges would review their earlier decision to reject the postponement of the hearing, and if the judges were not inclined to adjourn the case, he would ask to be discharged.

The Federal Court then stood down to decide Mr Teh’s application, Malaysiakini reported.

The charges against Najib, who served as prime minister from 2009 to 2018, involved the transfer of RM42 million (US$9.4 million) from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) into his personal bank accounts in 2014 and 2015.

He was found guilty on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power by the High Court in July 2020, and was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million.

The conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Dec 8, 2021. Najib later filed a petition of appeal to the Federal Court on Apr 25 this year.

The Federal Court had set aside nine days - Aug 15 to Aug 19 and Aug 23 to Aug 26 - for his appeal. This is Najib’s final bid to overturn the guilty conviction.