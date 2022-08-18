Najib's final appeal for 1MDB-linked conviction: Court denies lead counsel’s request to discharge himself

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court on Thursday (Aug 18) denied a request by Najib Razak’s lawyer to discharge himself from representing the former prime minister in his final SRC International appeal.

Mr Hisyam Teh Poh Teik has earlier told the five-member bench that he is unable to act for Najib’s final appeal to overturn his 1Malaysia Development Bhd-linked (1MDB) graft conviction, according to the Edge.

“My apology is sincere and from the bottom of my heart. I am unable to act for this case … I was hopeful that the court would grant discretion in my favour because of the scope and depth of the appeal,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that he hoped the judges would review their earlier decision to reject the postponement of the hearing, and if the judges were not inclined to adjourn the case, he would ask to be discharged.

In delivering the judges’ decision, Chief Justice Tengku Maimum Tuan Mat said the court has discretionary authority to allow or deny the discharge application to safeguard and protect the rights of an accused, Malaysiakini reported.

Mr Teh is still the lead counsel, the judge said, according to the Edge.

“We are of the view that counsel has not shown cause to discharge himself. We deny his request to discharge himself,” she said.

Mr Teh said he has no comment.

The chief justice then ordered the prosecution to begin its submission.

The charges against Najib, who served as prime minister from 2009 to 2018, involved the transfer of RM42 million (US$9.4 million) from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB into his personal bank accounts in 2014 and 2015.

He was found guilty on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power by the High Court in July 2020, and was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million.

The conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Dec 8, 2021. Najib later filed a petition of appeal to the Federal Court on Apr 25 this year.

The Federal Court had set aside nine days - Aug 15 to Aug 19 and Aug 23 to Aug 26 - for his appeal. This is Najib’s final bid to overturn the guilty conviction.