Former Malaysia PM Najib guilty of abusing power in 1MDB case, High Court rules

MORNING SESSION IN COURT

Sequerah - who has since been elevated as a Federal Court judge - began reading his judgment at around 9.15am. He told the court that he will be reading only the broad grounds of judgment.

The judge started the morning session by rejecting the defence’s argument that the prosecution’s case was faulty.

In particular, he dismissed the defence’s claims that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had failed to “show genuine efforts” to trace Jho Low, seen as the mastermind behind the scheme to plunder the country's investment vehicle.

“There is little doubt as to the well-known public fact made available to the wider media, both nationally and internationally, that Jho Low has yet to be brought before the relevant and appropriate courts in this country and abroad, to face the demands of justice,” Sequerah said.

“To ignore this fact would be akin to a hermit living as a recluse in the far-most corners of the globe and in an inner and dark cave unreached by the outside world. I therefore see no reason to depart from my earlier findings that Jho Low is a person who cannot be found.”

Najib has repeatedly said he was misled by 1MDB officials and fugitive financier Low, who has been charged in the United States for his central role in the case. Low, whose whereabouts are unknown, has denied wrongdoing.

But Sequerah described Low as close to Najib - he detailed their yacht holidays together - and an adviser who directed 1MDB dealings on the former premier’s behalf.

“All these pieces of evidence, outlined as above and taken cumulatively, cannot be described in any other manner except that it revealed an unmistakable bond and connection between the accused and Jho Low,” he said.

Sequerah added: "The evidence clearly points to the fact that this was no coincidence, but was evident of a relationship in which Jhow Low operated as a proxy or agent of the accused, with regard to the running of the affairs of 1MDB."