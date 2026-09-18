analysis Asia
Najib’s house arrest puts Malaysia in ‘uncharted’ legal territory, poses political challenge for PM Anwar
Former PM Najib Razak is likely the first convicted prisoner in Malaysia to have his sentence commuted to house arrest, experts say, adding that the move could pose a challenge for incumbent Anwar Ibrahim, given his anti-corruption pledge.
JOHOR BAHRU: The decision on Friday (Sep 18) to allow former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, conditional on him paying a RM50 million (US$12.26 million) fine, breaks new legal ground for the country and could pave the way for other convicted prisoners to seek similar treatment, say legal experts.
It could also ripple through Malaysia’s political landscape, with analysts saying Najib’s conditional pardon could give a boost to his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and its Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, given the influence the 73-year-old former party president still wields there.
The decision by the Federal Territories Pardons Board chaired by the king, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, could also pose a challenge for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, particularly given his administration’s emphasis on combating corruption.
Analysts said Anwar will have to navigate differing views within his unity government over Najib’s treatment, including among members of his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.
PH and BN are allies in Anwar’s federal government, but tensions between the two coalitions have been simmering recently, especially since BN is working with the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition under a new Malay-Muslim conservative political pact in the recent Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.
UNCHARTED LEGAL TERRITORY
According to legal experts, Najib is likely the first convicted prisoner in Malaysia to have his sentence commuted to house arrest.
This leaves questions over how the arrangement will be implemented and what restrictions home detention will entail.
Constitutional lawyer Lim Wei Jiet pointed to a December 2025 High Court ruling that dismissed Najib’s judicial review application over an addendum order that purportedly allowed him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home.
Judge Alice Loke had said the house arrest order was not able to be executed under existing Malaysian law, noting that the statutory power to release a prisoner on licence rests with the Commissioner-General of Prisons alone.
“I really do not know the details, or limitations imposed on the convict (on house arrest). This is really uncharted territory,” said Lim, who runs law firm LWJ Advocates and Solicitors.
Criminal lawyers previously told CNA that Malaysia lacks specific laws to implement home detention, although the Home Minister has the exclusive power to decide and designate any location as a detention centre under the law.
An explainer by Malaysia’s New Straits Times on Friday quoted criminal lawyer S Sivananthan as saying that house arrest could involve stationing prison officers at Najib’s residence, electronically monitoring him and imposing specific restrictions on visitors.
According to Sivananthan, no prisoner in Malaysia has previously been allowed to serve a sentence under house arrest. Najib’s case, he said, could prompt other prisoners – particularly those convicted of white-collar offences – to seek similar treatment.
“This is going to open the floodgates. People serving sentences for white-collar crimes may ask, ‘Why not me?’” he reportedly said.
Questions have also been raised over the conditions attached to Najib’s house arrest and how any potential breaches would be monitored or enforced.
Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli, who left the government last year to lead the Parti Bersama Malaysia, called on Anwar to “announce in detail the conditions” of Najib’s house arrest so that “action can be taken if any of those conditions are breached”.
A separate legal question hangs over Najib’s sentence for a different 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.
In December 2025, the High Court sentenced Najib to 15 years in prison and fined him RM11.38 billion after finding him guilty on 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering involving RM2.2 billion misappropriated from the state investment fund.
That prison term is due to begin after he completes his current sentence. Najib has appealed against both his conviction and sentence.
Lim said that if Najib is granted a stay of his 1MDB sentence while he appeals the case, he would not have to begin serving that sentence until the appeals process is completed.
In the meantime, he could continue serving his current sentence under house arrest until it ends.
However, if Najib ultimately loses his appeals and his 1MDB conviction and sentence are upheld, the house arrest arrangement would not automatically apply to that separate sentence.
He could therefore be required to return to prison to serve the 1MDB jail term, Lim added.
Prior to his conditional pardon, he was serving a six-year prison term slated to end on Aug 23, 2028 on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power.
The charges involved the transfer of RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB, into his personal bank accounts in 2014 and 2015.
“BOSSKU’S” RETURN A BOOST FOR UMNO
While it remains unclear what conditions will govern Najib’s house arrest – including whether he will be allowed to participate in political activities – analysts said his departure from prison alone would boost UMNO’s morale.
Political analyst Azmi Hassan told CNA the development could “rejuvenate” UMNO and give the party further momentum following its recent electoral successes in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.
Before going to prison in 2022, Najib, who is known among supporters as “Bossku” (“my boss” in Malay), was a prominent presence on the campaign trail, with his appearances drawing large crowds.
During his term as prime minister, Najib was also renowned for his policies which centered on economic development and infrastructure, and pursued projects such as the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit.
“Najib’s track record as one of Malaysia’s most successful prime ministers – before the 1MDB saga – will be remembered by many across the country. It will boost the party’s momentum ahead of the upcoming polls,” said Azmi, a senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research.
The Melaka state election is expected to be held before the end of this year and Malaysia’s next General Election is due by February 2028.
Following news of Najib’s conditional pardon, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party had launched a nationwide donation drive to help raise the RM50 million needed to pay his fine, which is part of Najib’s reduced sentence.
Zahid also expressed the party’s gratitude to the king, describing the decision as a relief for UMNO members and Najib’s family.
Political researcher James Chin said a party of UMNO’s size – it has more than a million members – should be able to raise the money.
“To be perfectly honest, RM50 million is not a great deal of money if you belong to the elite. Najib’s own family could raise that sum without much difficulty,” he said.
“BAD LOOK” FOR ANWAR: ANALYST
Najib’s house arrest could pose a political challenge for PM Anwar, analysts said, given his administration’s repeated pledges to take a tough stance against corruption.
Chin described the development as a “bad look” for Anwar and his government.
“Najib is known to commit kleptocracy, a key political leader renowned around the world for stealing from his own state,” said Chin.
“It perpetuates the notion that Malaysia has a culture of impunity, where top leaders are able to get away with anything,” he added.
In August, Anwar had pledged tougher action against corruption during his Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s congress, saying enforcement would be carried out “fiercely” and that he had the king’s backing.
His administration has also recently stepped up scrutiny of the Tabung Haji issue, following allegations of weaknesses in governance and financial reporting at Malaysia’s Muslim pilgrimage savings fund.
Beyond the public perception of his government’s anti-corruption drive, Anwar may also have to manage discontent within his PH coalition over Najib’s house arrest, Chin said.
Several politicians from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a key PH component, have previously spoken out against Najib being released from prison.
In a statement on Friday afternoon, DAP chief Anthony Loke said the party respects the king’s power of pardon but said the party will continue “defending the rule of law and the fight against corruption”.
DAP members had, only last month, voted for its ministers and deputy ministers to remain in government instead of resigning over recent electoral losses. DAP leaders had said the outcome of the vote was to honour the party’s election promises, and the party should continue to push for reforms.
Loke said on Friday the party’s central executive committee will hold a meeting on Saturday to “discuss and decide the party’s position and its next course of action”.
Some DAP leaders have been vocal on the issue of Najib’s pardon bid.
For instance, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said in July he would resign from the Cabinet if Najib were released without serving a sentence commensurate with his offence.
“The DAP (politicians) have been adamant against corruption and they have been vocal on Najib’s sentence. Anwar will have to navigate these issues,” Chin said.
To this end, political analyst Azmi said the condition for Najib to first pay the RM50 million fine could go some way to appease both his supporters and detractors.
“Many UMNO supporters view Najib’s arrest and sentencing as political persecution, so this decision which (allows him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home) would satisfy them,” said Azmi.
“For others who are not happy with Najib’s involvement in 1MDB and think he is being treated leniently, the fine is a caveat to hopefully (placate) them,” he said.