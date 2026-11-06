Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak's US$12.3 million fine paid by UMNO, paving way for house arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party said on Friday (Nov 6) that it has paid the RM50 million (US$12.3 million) fine imposed on him, paving the way for him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest as part of a conditional pardon granted by Malaysia’s king.

"The total funds raised through the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund launched on Sep 18 ... have reached the target amount and are sufficient," party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a statement.

"UMNO completed all payment procedures with the Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning.

"UMNO hereby officially closes the special Najib Razak Solidarity Fund account, which was established to receive public contributions. There is no longer a need for public crowdfunding for this purpose."

The announcement comes amid Malaysian media reports that Najib could be released from Kajang prison on Friday, after a police presence was seen around his residence in Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur.

Najib is expected to serve his house arrest at the property, which authorities had inspected and assessed in September, according to local media.

Earlier on Friday, Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor told reporters that neither she nor her family had been informed of any developments, including the alleged payment, media outlet Free Malaysia Today reported.

On Wednesday, Najib's lawyer Shafee Abdullah, amid speculation over the impending payment, said he had yet to receive instructions on whether his client would pay the fine.

Earlier reports said that Najib would serve his sentence alone under the supervision of the prison department, with family visits also restricted.

His lawyer Hasnal Rezue Merican said the location was chosen because no family members lived there, allowing it to be used as a prison facility, the New Straits Times reported.

Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa previously said that the Langgak Duta residence had been vacant since her father was imprisoned on Aug 23, 2022.