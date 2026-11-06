Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak's US$12.3 million fine paid by UMNO, paving way for house arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party said on Friday (Nov 6) that it has paid the RM50 million (US$12.3 million) fine imposed on him, paving the way for him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest as part of a conditional pardon granted by Malaysia’s king.

"The total funds raised through the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund launched on Sep 18 ... have reached the target amount and are sufficient," party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a statement.

"UMNO completed all payment procedures with the Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning.

"UMNO hereby officially closes the special Najib Razak Solidarity Fund account, which was established to receive public contributions. There is no longer a need for public crowdfunding for this purpose."

The announcement comes amid Malaysian media reports that Najib could be released from Kajang prison on Friday, after a police presence was seen around his residence in Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur.