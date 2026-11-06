Malaysian ex-PM Najib leaves jail for house arrest after paying fine

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was released from jail on Friday (Nov 6) to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, after his fine was paid as part of the terms of a royal pardon.

Najib's party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), said on Friday (Nov 6) that the RM50 million (US$12.3 million) fine was paid to the Kuala Lumpur High Court that morning, after a crowdfunding campaign reached its target.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Najib, 73, left the Kajang Prison compound at 2.37pm in a silver car, accompanied by several escort vehicles and a Malaysian Prisons Department van.

However, his destination has yet to be confirmed, and it is unclear if he will be taken to his residence at Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur.

