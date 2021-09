Former Malaysia PM Najib may seek re-election to parliament despite conviction

Najib, who served as premier for nine years until 2018, was found guilty of corruption last year and sentenced to 12 years in jail over one of many cases over the misappropriation of funds from now-defunct state fund 1MDB. He has denied wrongdoing and has appealed the verdict.

He is still a member of parliament but the Constitution bars him from contesting elections unless he gets a pardon or a reprieve from the country's monarch.

But speaking to Reuters on Saturday (Sep 18), Najib challenged his disqualification saying: "It is subject to interpretation."

"It depends on interpretation in terms of the law, the Constitution and whatever happens in court proceedings," Najib said.

Asked if he would contest the next elections due by 2023, he said: "Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in parliament."