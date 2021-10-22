Former Malaysia PM Najib files court application to delay Singapore trip due to Melaka election

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak has requested for a delay in the temporary return of his passport for him to travel to Singapore, so that he can assist the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) during the Melaka state election next month.

Malaysian media reported on Friday (Oct 22) that Najib has filed an amended motion seeking a court order to have his passport returned to him from Oct 25 until Dec 12.

The 68-year-old former UMNO leader was allowed temporary access to his passport by the Court of Appeal on Monday.

In his initial application, Najib had requested the temporary return of his passport from Oct 20 until Nov 22 to enable him travel to Singapore to visit his daughter Nooryana Najwa, who is due to deliver her second child.

In his affidavit to support his amended notice of motion to the court on Friday, Najib said that after obtaining the court’s approval on Monday, he was informed that the Melaka state election would be held.

The Election Commission announced on Monday that voters in Melaka would go to the polls on Nov 20, while nomination day would be on Nov 8.

"UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be leaving for Germany for medical treatment during (the) said time and I have been entrusted to ensure that UMNO, during the Melaka state election, will act in an orderly and appropriate manner during his absence,” said Najib in his affidavit as reported by Bernama.

"Therefore, I have to postpone my trip to Singapore until after the state election on Nov 20,” he added.

Najib said that while he will remain in Malaysia for the state polls, he will place his trust in his wife Rosmah Mansor, who will travel to Singapore ahead of him to monitor his daughter’s condition.

Last week, a court granted Rosmah’s application for temporary access to her passport so that she can travel to Singapore between Oct 22 and Nov 21. She was ordered to return her passport to the court on or before Dec 6.