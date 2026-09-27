Najib Razak's 'solidarity fund' raises US$2.27 million, still short of US$12.27 million target: DPM Zahid
The jailed former Malaysian prime minister’s eldest son told reporters that even if his father's frozen assets were released, his family would still be unable to immediately raise the fine for Najib to serve his sentence at home as part of a royal pardon.
KUALA LUMPUR: Some RM9.25 million (US$2.27 million) has been raised to help jailed former Malaysian premier Najib Razak pay a RM50 million court-imposed fine for him to serve his sentence at home as part of a royal pardon.
Meanwhile, his eldest son, Nizar Najib, said that even if his father’s frozen assets were released, his family would still be unable to immediately raise the RM50 million fine.
The “Najib Razak Solidarity Fund” was organised by his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party on Sep 18 after Malaysia’s king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted Najib a conditional pardon.
The pardon allows him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison term - until Aug 23, 2028 - at home, subject to the payment of the fine, among other conditions.
“As of 10am, we have collected RM9.25 million so far,” Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO president, was quoted as saying on Sunday by local news outlet The Star.
Zahid was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 18th annual general assembly of the Malaysian Makkal Sakti Party at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.
“This is still insufficient to reach the RM50 million target. Efforts are ongoing to increase the crowdfunding and we hope our friends will be able to assist us in the near future to reach the amount set by the Pardons Board.”
“The amount must be settled before the house arrest can be fully implemented,” Zahid added.
The fund raised RM634,000 in its first three hours and reached RM1 million about a day after it was launched.
It is unclear how UMNO is currently managing the donations, with no reported details on what would happen to the money collected if the amount falls short of of RM50 million.
CNA has reached out to UMNO for comment.
On Saturday, Najib’s eldest son, Nizar, said that if his father’s frozen assets were released, it "might help somewhat in raising the money".
"But the reality is that we still have much to do before we reach that amount,” local media quoted him as saying.
Nizar, an UMNO assemblyman for Peramu Jaya in Pahang, also defended the party’s fundraising campaign for his father.
“Some people don’t like it, but whatever the circumstances, we should be grateful … It turns out that many Malaysians still care for my father and feel moved to help,” he said, as quoted by Malay Mail.
He added that the party had launched the campaign on its own initiative and that his family had not requested it.
His remarks came a day after Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said that the former prime minister did not have enough personal funds to pay the RM50 million fine and was uncomfortable with the public raising the money for him.
Najib’s legal team had also previously said that his ability to fulfil the payment “does not lie in his own hands” as a significant part of his assets remain subject to freezing orders and enforcement proceedings.
While the fund has drawn contributions from supporters, it has also triggered criticism.
Detractors have responded sarcastically to the campaign and posted screenshots showing donations of as little as one cent, while some also slammed the idea of ordinary Malaysians contributing towards Najib’s fine.
Separately, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government abides by the king’s decision while maintaining its stance that the country does not tolerate corruption or the act of taking national wealth for personal gain, Bernama reported.
“When we discuss the controversy surrounding Najib’s case, I abide by the spirit of the Federal Constitution, but it does not prevent, for example, a prime minister from giving views and advice based on jurisprudence and the law,” Anwar said on Saturday.
“What do we want to convey? This country cannot tolerate corruption and the practice of plundering national wealth.”
Meanwhile, speaking at the same event on Sunday, Zahid said that the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, of which UMNO is a key component party, would leave the unity government once Parliament is dissolved.
"That is our promise. It is a promise we made to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. It is a commitment we made when we entered the unity government," he was quoted as saying by The Star.
He added that BN's involvement in the unity government did not mean giving up its political identity or positions.
"Barisan remains Barisan. Our agreement is at the national level. The recent state elections, including in Johor, showed that we can uphold that principle," Zahid added.
Ties between BN and Anwar's Pakatan Harapan have come under the spotlight in recent months, as both sides contested separately in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state polls.