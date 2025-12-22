Malaysian rapper Namewee acquitted of drug use but still faces possession charge
Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, is also out on bail in connection with a high-profile probe into the death of a Taiwanese influencer.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee has been acquitted of a drug consumption charge, although he still faces a drug possession charge and is also out on bail in connection with a high-profile probe into the death of a Taiwanese influencer.
The Kuala Lumpur Magistrates' Court granted the acquittal on Monday (Dec 22), after the prosecution said it would withdraw the drug use charge against Namewee, 42, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, following a negative urine test.
Wee’s lawyer Joshua Tay asked the court to issue an order of acquittal for his client.
“Since the report is negative, there is no prospect to charge him (Wee),” he said, as reported by local media.
The court subsequently granted Wee a full acquittal.
Wee was arrested on Oct 22 at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Police said they found nine blue pills suspected to be ecstasy during a sweep of his hotel room, and that Wee also tested positive for several drugs.
He was charged on Oct 24 with drug use and possession and released on bail. Wee pleaded not guilty to both offences.
Despite the acquittal on the drug consumption charge, Wee continues to face the drug possession charge, which is set for court mention on Jan 19.
He is accused of possessing 5.12g of ecstasy. If convicted, Wee faces up to five years’ jail and nine strokes of the cane.
At the same time, Wee remains out on bail over the police probe into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-Hsin.
Hsieh, 31, was an influencer from Taichung city in Taiwan. She had about 545,000 followers on Instagram and 349,000 on Facebook, and often posted provocative content.
Known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing, Hsieh was found dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 while reportedly working on a video project with Wee.
The case was reclassified as murder on Nov 4 after being initially classified as sudden death. Wee turned himself in to the police a day later to assist with investigations.
Wee was released on police bail on Nov 13 after a week in remand. His bail, which has been extended multiple times, now runs until Jan 11 as police await the outcome of Hsieh’s toxicology and post-mortem reports.
Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said on Nov 12 that there were no leads in the police probe that could connect Wee to Hsieh's death.
“However, if there are any new findings, the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) will take appropriate action,” he said.
Wee is a Malaysian rapper and composer who has long courted controversy with his music. His songs have touched on issues such as government inefficiency, unequal treatment and corruption.