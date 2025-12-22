Malaysian rapper Namewee acquitted of drug use but still faces possession charge

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee has been acquitted of a drug consumption charge, although he still faces a drug possession charge and is also out on bail in connection with a high-profile probe into the death of a Taiwanese influencer.

The Kuala Lumpur Magistrates' Court granted the acquittal on Monday (Dec 22), after the prosecution said it would withdraw the drug use charge against Namewee, 42, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, following a negative urine test.

Wee’s lawyer Joshua Tay asked the court to issue an order of acquittal for his client.

“Since the report is negative, there is no prospect to charge him (Wee),” he said, as reported by local media.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The court subsequently granted Wee a full acquittal.

Wee was arrested on Oct 22 at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Police said they found nine blue pills suspected to be ecstasy during a sweep of his hotel room, and that Wee also tested positive for several drugs.

He was charged on Oct 24 with drug use and possession and released on bail. Wee pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Despite the acquittal on the drug consumption charge, Wee continues to face the drug possession charge, which is set for court mention on Jan 19.

He is accused of possessing 5.12g of ecstasy. If convicted, Wee faces up to five years’ jail and nine strokes of the cane.

At the same time, Wee remains out on bail over the police probe into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-Hsin.