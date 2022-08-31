In pictures: Malaysia celebrates its 65th National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of people gathered at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Aug 31) to celebrate Malaysia's 65th National Day.

After two years of marking the occasion under COVID-19 restrictions, spectators witnessed a parade and march-past with about 20,000 participants from different contingents. The contingents showcased components of nationhood, governance, public order and national security, Bernama reported.

There was also an 84-member contingent of COVID-19 frontliners from the Ministry of Health, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force, the National Disaster Management Agency, the Fire and Rescue Department and local authorities.

They received thunderous applause from the crowd.

The theme of this year's celebration was “Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama” (Malaysian Family Strong Together), and the main event in Kuala Lumpur was attended by Malaysia's king and queen, as well as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Here are some images of the festivities: