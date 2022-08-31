Logo
In pictures: Malaysia celebrates its 65th National Day
Flags and fanfare at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur as thousands marked the occasion. 

Employees of a government department wave Malaysian flags during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

31 Aug 2022 08:57PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 08:57PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of people gathered at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Aug 31) to celebrate Malaysia's 65th National Day.

After two years of marking the occasion under COVID-19 restrictions, spectators witnessed a parade and march-past with about 20,000 participants from different contingents. The contingents showcased components of nationhood, governance, public order and national security, Bernama reported.

There was also an 84-member contingent of COVID-19 frontliners from the Ministry of Health, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force, the National Disaster Management Agency, the Fire and Rescue Department and local authorities.

They received thunderous applause from the crowd.

The theme of this year's celebration was “Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama” (Malaysian Family Strong Together), and the main event in Kuala Lumpur was attended by Malaysia's king and queen, as well as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Here are some images of the festivities:

People wave Malaysian flags during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah gesture as they arrive for National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Students wave Malaysian flags during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian Armed Forces personnel carry a national flag as they march during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces hold a giant national flag during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob attend National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Members of the youth organisation KRS hold Malaysian flags during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Employees of a government department wave Malaysian flags during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police march during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police march with shields during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police march during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Soldiers of the Malaysian Army march in formation during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Soldiers of the Malaysian Army march in formation during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces march during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Malaysian Armed Forces snipers march during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Members of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency march during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Members of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency march during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Members of Malaysia's Civil Defence Force march during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Malaysian Armed Forces tanks are displayed during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Soldiers of the Malaysian Army salute on armoured personnel carriers during National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special forces participate in National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)
People wave Malaysian flags during the country's National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
Source: CNA/Bernama/kg(zl)

