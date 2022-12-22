Several government bodies under review, National Recovery Council disbanded: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that his administration is reviewing several government agencies and those found to be with overlapping duties will be dissolved.
Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Dec 21), Mr Anwar announced that the National Recovery Council (NRC) led by Perikatan Nasional Chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has been disbanded due to an overlap in government duties.
He said for the council to continue operating would only lead to an increase in the government’s operating costs.
Former prime minister Muhyiddin was appointed NRC chairman in September last year, which came with ministerial status.
The NRC had composed of senior ministers, ministers, as well as senior government officials, among others. Its objective was to make sure that the country’s National Recovery Plan - a guideline to bring the COVID-19 situation under control - could be achieved, Malaysian media had previously reported.
According to Mr Anwar, apart from the NRC, there have been proposals to dissolve government bodies with overlapping duties.
“For example, the duties of the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) can be handled by the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said.
Mr Anwar added that he and the Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali had also identified some duties that the prime minister could be relieved of.
“I have to let go of many prime ministerial duties because some of them can be entrusted to the deputy prime minister,” he said.
FORGING GOOD COOPERATION WITH STATES
Mr Anwar, who travelled to Kelantan on Wednesday to monitor the flood situation, said that his visit to the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia is proof of the federal government’s commitment to forge good cooperation with the opposition-led state government.
“My visit to Kelantan today proves that l am willing to cooperate with everyone. As I have told you before, my duty as the prime minister is to administer and manage the country as best as possible,” said Mr Anwar. This, he added, includes managing those in the opposition-led states.
During his visit, Mr Anwar said that his focus was to address the flood situation that has severely affected the people in the state.
The federal government has since approved an immediate flood allocation of RM100 million (USS$22.58 million) to Kelantan and Terengganu.
They would each receive RM50 million to assist the people affected by the major flood.