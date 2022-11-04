Malaysia GE15: Perikatan Nasional seeks to win all 8 Negeri Sembilan federal seats

NILAI, NEGERI SEMBILAN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will contest all the eight parliamentary seats in Negeri Sembilan and it is confident of winning all of them in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), said its state advisor Dr Rais Yatim on Thursday (Nov 3).

Dr Rais told reporters that PN aims to dominate all the eight parliamentary seats in Negeri Sembilan, so that it can help to change the federal government in Putrajaya.

“PN's stance is that we must change the government according to the will of the people, in accordance to the good values ​​they believe in, including against corrupt practices that must be eradicated if Malaysia wants to be back on the global map," Dr Rais was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

He was speaking to reporters at an announcement ceremony of PN’s GE15 parliamentary candidates for Negeri Sembilan.

According to Dr Rais, PN which is led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has become more energetic to contest in GE15, adding that PN has also become more acceptable by the voters.