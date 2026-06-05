Negeri Sembilan election: Move to dissolve state assembly Anwar's ‘tit-for-tat’ response to Johor snap polls

On Friday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also reaffirmed the federal government’s recognition of Tunku Muhriz as the Yang di-Pertuan or ruler of Negeri Sembilan amid an escalating constitutional crisis and claims that a new ruler had been proclaimed.

“Based on the constitutional line of succession as it stands, we continue to recognise Tunku Muhriz as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan,” he told reporters, as quoted by Malay Mail.

On claims that a new ruler had been proclaimed at a hotel in Melaka earlier on Friday, Anwar said matters involving the monarchy should be handled in a way that preserves the institution’s dignity and public confidence.

“We ask that any differing views be pursued through legitimate constitutional channels without causing public anxiety, complicating state affairs or disrupting the state government,” he added.

Anwar was referring to a ceremony reportedly held at a five-star hotel in Melaka in which Tunku Nadzaruddin Tunku Jaafar, the son of the previous ruler, was proclaimed as the state’s 12th ruler.

Free Malaysia Today reported that the proclamation was made by the Jelebu territorial chief or Undang, Maarof Mat Rashad, on behalf of the state’s four territorial chieftains.

The Seremban High Court on Friday issued a temporary injunction order preserving the status quo amid the state crisis.

The injunction restrains the state’s Council of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and Ruling Chiefs from meeting or making decisions. It also bars the council from removing its secretary, Raja Norazli Raja Nordin.

The dispute is linked to a system unique to Negeri Sembilan, where the state ruler is elected by a council of four territorial chiefs rather than inheriting the throne through direct hereditary succession.

Under the system, Undangs hold the unique dual power to both elect and depose the ruler.

In an unprecedented move, the four Undangs had tried to topple Tuanku Muhriz on Apr 19, claiming misconduct by him and proposing Tunku Nadzaruddin as his replacement.

Anwar on Friday said that attempts to remove a ruler carry far-reaching implications for the country.

“I do not deny anyone’s right to pursue the matters through the proper legal channels and under the state constitution,” he said.

“However, the arguments put forward must be strong … removing or abolishing any ruler would have very significant implications for the country and its stability.”

The prime minister also said that he supported the dissolution of the state assembly, noting that an election was the best way to “avoid prolonged uncertainty arising from the dispute” surrounding the state’s royal institution.

The state’s territorial chieftains and customary leaders have however formally objected to the dissolution of the state assembly announced by chief Aminuddin Harun on Thursday night.

In a letter sent through their lawyer to the state assembly speaker, the chieftains claimed that the decision was made without their permission as the state co-rulers, local media Malaysiakini reported.

“Should the dissolution of the state legislative assembly proceed, it would give rise to various legal implications, including questions over the validity of the election results and related matters,” read the letter by legal firm Deidra Sharina & Co.

The legal firm is representing the chieftains of Sungai Ujong, Johol, Jelebu and Rembau among others.

In the letter, the chieftains claimed that Aminuddin had violated the state constitution and urged the speaker MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman to take immediate and corrective action, Malaysiakini reported.