Negeri Sembilan expected to dissolve state assembly in May, says chief minister

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun said on Sunday (Jan 15) that the legislative assembly of Negeri Sembilan is expected to be dissolved in May to pave the way for state polls.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president said this was based on unofficial discussions involving the chief ministers of the six states who will be dissolving their State Legislative Assemblies. The talks were held before the recent Conference of Rulers.

“Basically, we agreed to dissolve in May… It means the state polls will be in June or July. We do not have much time, only a few more months left. So, we need to continue to prepare to ensure our victory.

“After the polls, there will be various assumptions and views as to whether we are with Barisan Nasional (BN) or not … that we will decide soon. Hopefully, there will be a swift decision so as to draw up the joint strategy with BN,” he told reporters after a Negeri Sembilan PKR Convention.

The six states that will be holding their state polls this year are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said that as his party’s national election director, he would ensure that the party would be able to defend Negeri Sembilan in the state election.

Mr Rafizi also hoped that the political cooperation with BN could be decided earlier so that the party could prepare for the next election.

“It will be one of the platforms to test the cooperation with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) which I think if successfully negotiated, will be a model to strengthen cooperation at the federal level,” he said.

Asked if there were difficulties in the cooperation between PH and BN, Mr Rafizi said the two state leaders, namely Mr Aminuddin and Mr Mohamad Hasan, were individuals who were easy to talk to and loyal to the party.