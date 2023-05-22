Search operations underway for missing Malaysian climber on Mount Everest

KUALA LUMPUR: Following reports that a hearing-impaired Malaysian mountaineer went missing while descending Mount Everest, the expedition’s team manager on Monday (May 22) said that the search and rescue operation for the man is continuing in the ice crevices in addition to tracing his mobile phone.

Local media had reported that Mr Muhammad Hawari Hashim has been missing since Friday after he successfully scaled the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal.

The 33-year-old is part of the Malaysian Everest 2023 (ME2023) expedition. It was organised by Kelab Eksplorasi Altitud with the support of the Malaysian government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

On Monday, Bernama reported expedition team manager Ayu Wanirah Naharuddin as saying that the search and rescue operation was being handled by Mr Hawari’s teammate.

She added that the aerial search and rescue operation carried out on Sunday did not find any traces of humans in the climbing area or unusual trails.

"We have found a Gore-Tex jacket containing 'Recco' belonging to Muhammad Hawari at Camp 2. The Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu has contacted the Nepal Police for help to trace Muhammad Hawari's iPhone," she was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Recco technology allows one to be more quickly located by rescue professionals.

Mr Hawari’s family had earlier asked all Malaysians to pray for his safety, according to Bernama.

His 64-year-old mother, Ms Che Tom Hassan, reportedly said on Sunday that the family has not received any news or messages from Mr Hawari, who is the third of five siblings.

"We found out (that he went missing) through social media yesterday morning and I tried to contact his team to get the latest information about him but failed.

"The last time I was able to contact him was when (he) was at Camp 2. He asked us all to pray and recite the Yassin (verses from the Quran) for him to be able to climb to the top of Everest,” she was quoted by Bernama as telling reporters when met at her house in Permatang Kerai Besar in Penang.

“(He) told us not to worry about him (and that) he was ok and safe.”

She added that the family received news on Thursday of Mr Hawari’s success in climbing to the top of Mount Everest before they found out that he was missing.

“We ask for the prayers of all Malaysians that Warie is found safe," said Ms Che Tom, referring to Mr Hawari.

She also said that despite being shocked by the news of her son going missing, the family, including Mr Hawari's wife and two children, remained positive that he would return to his family safely.

According to Bernama, Mr Hawari started his journey to Nepal on April 1 and is believed to have gone missing while descending from Camp 4 of the world's highest mountain last Friday. News of him missing was first reported by Nepali media.