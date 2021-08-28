Malaysia records more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 22,597 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday (Aug 28), bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 1.68 million.

This is the fifth straight day Malaysia has recorded more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Selangor continued to register the highest number of cases among states, with 5,814 new infections, followed by 2,834 new cases in Sabah and 2,427 in Sarawak.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 1,111 new cases. Other states with recorded cases in the four-digits include Penang with 1,920, Johor with 1,896, Kelantan with 1,289 and Perak with 1,061 infections.

A total of 252 new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 15,802.

On Aug 20, Malaysia eased COVID-19 restrictions for those who were fully vaccinated. People were allowed to dine-in and participate in non-contact sports.

The relaxations apply to those in states and territories under phase one of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), which include Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

